Islamabad to roll out E-Stamp papers for smooth property transactions

ISLAMABAD – The administration of Pakistan's capital Islamabad will introduce e-stamp paper soon to streamline property transactions.
The e-stamp papers will help capital residents to have smooth transactions. The decision was made in a meeting led by Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, representatives from Punjab Bank who discussed implementation of e-stamping in metropolis.
The meeting included detailed presentations and demonstrations on e-stamping's operational framework, security features, and integration with existing systems.
DC stressed the need for smooth implementation, and further called for training programs and awareness campaigns to educate masses.
E-stamp papers were highlighted for their enhanced security through barcode technology, reducing the risk of fraud. The move to e-stamping is expected to simplify property transactions and legal documentation, reducing paperwork.
He further mentioned administration's commitment to using technology to improve public services, stating that infrastructure and resources will be provided for the successful rollout of e-stamp papers in Islamabad.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
