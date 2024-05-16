Search

Pakistan

Govt seeks hike in power tariff by Rs6.51 per unit

Web Desk
01:26 PM | 16 May, 2024
Govt seeks hike in power tariff by Rs6.51 per unit

ISLAMABAD – The federal government has submitted a petition to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), requesting a rise in the electricity tariff by Rs6.51 to set the base tariff for the financial year 2024-25.

Reportedly, the government aims to increase the power purchase price to Rs27.11 per unit from the current Rs20.60 per unit.

This development follows NEPRA's approval of a Rs2.83 per unit hike in power tariff for March 20204, due to monthly fuel adjustments, last week.

According to NEPRA's notification, the mentioned adjustment of Rs2.8372 per kWh applied to all consumer categories except Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVCS), lifeline consumers, and K-electric consumers.

Regarding the current proposed hike by the government, officials from the energy ministry suggest that the base tariff for the financial year 2024-25 might rise to Rs36.28 per unit from the existing base tariff of Rs29.78, which stood at Rs24.82 per unit in 2022-23 when distribution margin and prior year adjustments are factored in.

The CPPA petition states that Discos are projected to purchase 130.876 billion electricity units at the cost of Rs3.589 trillion during the next fiscal year at a Power Purchase Price (PPP) of Rs27.11 per unit and Rs3.3 trillion at a PPP of Rs25.03 per unit.

Capacity payments for the Financial Year 2024-25 are also expected to rise to Rs2.278 trillion primarily due to the addition of 1,002 megawatts from three projects in 2024.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Pakistan

03:18 PM | 16 May, 2024

Latest update of Honda City 1.2 prices in Pakistan [May 2024]

01:50 PM | 16 May, 2024

Pakistan, China agree to forge upgraded version of CPEC

01:26 PM | 16 May, 2024

Govt seeks hike in power tariff by Rs6.51 per unit

12:48 PM | 16 May, 2024

Islamabad to roll out E-Stamp papers for smooth property transactions

12:15 PM | 16 May, 2024

Imran Khan's first photo from Adiala Jail goes viral

11:31 AM | 16 May, 2024

PM Shehbaz arrives in Muzaffarabad, days after violent protests in AJK

Pakistan

08:42 AM | 15 May, 2024

Rs100 prize bond list May 2024 - Check Online Draw Result here

08:32 PM | 14 May, 2024

Dubai Property Leaks: How many Pakistanis are on the list?

09:15 PM | 14 May, 2024

Dubai Property Leaks: PTI's Sher Afzal Marwat and Farah Gogi too are ...

10:36 AM | 14 May, 2024

Pakistan Army's late night march in Lahore raises eyebrow; details ...

09:57 AM | 15 May, 2024

'Dubai Unlocked': List of Pakistani Elite who owns high value ...

10:18 AM | 15 May, 2024

Pakistan to announce new petrol price today; Check expected rates for ...

Advertisement

Latest

04:07 PM | 16 May, 2024

Saudi Arabia launches digital ID service as Hajj draws near

Gold & Silver

03:00 PM | 16 May, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 16 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

World's oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Elon Musk shares 5 tips for young people

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan's PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: