Have Durefishan Saleem and Bilal Abbas secretly tied the knot?

YouTuber Maria Ali has claimed that the lead pair of the drama serial ‘Ishq-e-Murshid’, Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem, have secretly tied the knot.

Recently, YouTuber Maria Ali has made shocking revelations about the private lives of Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem on her channel.

Maria Ali stated that it is rumored that Durefishan Saleem and Bilal Abbas have secretly married and have kept their marriage hidden from the world due to their careers.

Maria Ali said that everyone saw that during the premiere of the final episode of the drama serial ‘Ishq-e-Murshid’, Bilal Abbas did not leave Durefishan alone even for a moment. Both were holding hands like a real couple.

They said that during the premiere of the last episode of ‘Ishq-e-Murshid’, both actors arrived three hours late, and they were together on the drama set, ate together, and spent more time together during the shooting.

Maria Ali also said that recently Durefishan Saleem also achieved the happiness of Umrah during the same time when Bilal Abbas was also present in Saudi Arabia for Umrah.

They said that Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem have performed Umrah together, but fans have been shown that they have gone on Umrah separately.

In their video, Maria Ali also talked about Durefishan Saleem’s former friend and actor, Umar Shehzad. According to him, Umar Shehzad had revealed in the reality show ‘Tamashe Ghar’ that he and Durefishan loved each other and were also going to get married.

Umar Shehzad said that they both lived in the same building, and everything was going well between them, but when the drama ‘Kaisi Teri Khud Ghazini’ was removed, there was a change in the actress’s behavior.

Fans say that if Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem have secretly married, it is good news because fans also want to see both of them together in real life.

Fans also said that they would wait for an official announcement of marriage from Durefishan Saleem and Bilal Abbas.