Have Durefishan Saleem and Bilal Abbas secretly tied the knot?

YouTuber Maria Ali has claimed that the lead pair of the drama serial ‘Ishq-e-Murshid’, Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem, have secretly tied the knot.
Recently, YouTuber Maria Ali has made shocking revelations about the private lives of Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem on her channel.
Maria Ali stated that it is rumored that Durefishan Saleem and Bilal Abbas have secretly married and have kept their marriage hidden from the world due to their careers.
Maria Ali said that everyone saw that during the premiere of the final episode of the drama serial ‘Ishq-e-Murshid’, Bilal Abbas did not leave Durefishan alone even for a moment. Both were holding hands like a real couple.
They said that during the premiere of the last episode of ‘Ishq-e-Murshid’, both actors arrived three hours late, and they were together on the drama set, ate together, and spent more time together during the shooting.
Maria Ali also said that recently Durefishan Saleem also achieved the happiness of Umrah during the same time when Bilal Abbas was also present in Saudi Arabia for Umrah.
They said that Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem have performed Umrah together, but fans have been shown that they have gone on Umrah separately.
In their video, Maria Ali also talked about Durefishan Saleem’s former friend and actor, Umar Shehzad. According to him, Umar Shehzad had revealed in the reality show ‘Tamashe Ghar’ that he and Durefishan loved each other and were also going to get married.
Umar Shehzad said that they both lived in the same building, and everything was going well between them, but when the drama ‘Kaisi Teri Khud Ghazini’ was removed, there was a change in the actress’s behavior.
Fans say that if Bilal Abbas and Durefishan Saleem have secretly married, it is good news because fans also want to see both of them together in real life.
Fans also said that they would wait for an official announcement of marriage from Durefishan Saleem and Bilal Abbas.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.