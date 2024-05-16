Latest update of Honda City 1.2 prices in Pakistan [May 2024]

KARACHI – Honda City 1.2 is one of the best-selling hatchbacks in Pakistan owing to its impressive fuel efficiency, stylish looks and strong resale value.

Honda Pakistan officially launched its 6th generation City model in in 2021 with some facelifts including new curves and body design. The Honda City is available in five variants: 1.2LS MT [Manual Transmission], 1.2LS CVT, 1.5LS CVT, 1.5LAS MT, and 1.5LAS CVT.

Honda City 1.2 is equipped with 1200cc engine that produces 88 horsepower and 110Nm of torque.

The low-spec variant is equipped with steel rims and wheel caps, body-coloured door handles and short pole antenna while the buyer can get additional rear camera and other features by paying extra amount.

The interior features dual-tone beige/black theme across the lineup with Aspire offering a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch-operated auto AC, rear vents, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control and push-button engine start/ stop.

Honda City 1.2L CVT Colors

Honda City 1.2L CVT is available in 7 different colours - Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic, Carnelian Red, Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Taffeta White, and Urban Titanium.

Honda City 1.2 Prices in Pakistan

The price of Honda City 1.2L MT stands at Rs4,649,000 while the Honda City CVT in Pakistan is available at Rs4,689,000.

Is Honda Going to Cut Car Prices?

Recently, various companies including Suzuki and KIA reduced car prices in Pakistan and there were hopes that Honda would also cut the rates.

However, the Japanese automaker in a recent statement reiterated its commitment to fairness in pricing and stability amidst market fluctuations.

“As of now, our prices will remain unchanged. But we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure consistent pricing and pledge to pass on any potential advantage to our valued customers while ensuring transparency and reliability in our pricing policies,” read the official statement.