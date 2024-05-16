Search

Latest update of Honda City 1.2 prices in Pakistan [May 2024]

03:18 PM | 16 May, 2024
Latest update of Honda City 1.2 prices in Pakistan [May 2024]
KARACHI – Honda City 1.2 is one of the best-selling hatchbacks in Pakistan owing to its impressive fuel efficiency, stylish looks and strong resale value. 

Honda Pakistan officially launched its 6th generation City model in in 2021 with some facelifts including new curves and body design. The Honda City is available in five variants: 1.2LS MT [Manual Transmission], 1.2LS CVT, 1.5LS CVT, 1.5LAS MT, and 1.5LAS CVT.

Honda City 1.2 is equipped with 1200cc engine that produces 88 horsepower and 110Nm of torque.

The low-spec variant is equipped with steel rims and wheel caps, body-coloured door handles and short pole antenna while the buyer can get additional rear camera and other features by paying extra amount.

The interior features dual-tone beige/black theme across the lineup with Aspire offering a 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, touch-operated auto AC, rear vents, multi-function steering wheel, cruise control and push-button engine start/ stop.

Honda City 1.2L CVT Colors

Honda City 1.2L CVT is available in 7 different colours - Brilliant Sporty Blue Metallic, Carnelian Red, Crystal Black Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Modern Steel Metallic, Taffeta White, and Urban Titanium.

Honda City 1.2 Prices in Pakistan

The price of Honda City 1.2L MT stands at Rs4,649,000 while the Honda City CVT in Pakistan is available at Rs4,689,000.

Is Honda Going to Cut Car Prices?

Recently, various companies including Suzuki and KIA reduced car prices in Pakistan and there were hopes that Honda would also cut the rates.

However, the Japanese automaker in a recent statement reiterated its commitment to fairness in pricing and stability amidst market fluctuations.

“As of now, our prices will remain unchanged. But we remain steadfast in our commitment to ensure consistent pricing and pledge to pass on any potential advantage to our valued customers while ensuring transparency and reliability in our pricing policies,” read the official statement.

Latest

04:07 PM | 16 May, 2024

Saudi Arabia launches digital ID service as Hajj draws near

Gold & Silver

03:00 PM | 16 May, 2024

Gold extends gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Currency Rates in Pakistan Today - Pak Rupee to US Dollar, Euro, Dirham, Riyal 16 May 2024

Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.

Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 16 May 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.15 279.95
Euro EUR 296.25 299
UK Pound Sterling GBP 344.5 348
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.15 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.5 74.2
Australian Dollar AUD 180.5 182.2
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.77 747.77
Canadian Dollar CAD 203 205
China Yuan CNY 38.49 38.89
Danish Krone DKK 40.25 40.65
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.61 35.96
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.91 1.99
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 904.28 913.28
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.69 59.29
New Zealand Dollar NZD 167.45 169.45
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.67 25.97
Omani Riyal OMR 722.59 730.59
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.41 77.11
Singapore Dollar SGD 203 205
Swedish Korona SEK 25.67 25.97
Swiss Franc CHF 306.51 309.01
Thai Bhat THB 7.57 7.72

