Lawyer kills client for not paying fee in Sheikupura

LAHORE – A lawyer allegedly shot dead his client over a dispute regarding fee in Sheikhupura, a district in Punjab province.

Police the lawyer, identified as Muhammad Akram, was returning from Islamabad along with his client when they developed difference over fee amount.

As the quarrel intensified, the lawyer opened fire on his client named Nayabat Ali, who died on the spot while his daughter and another relative suffered bullet injuries.

The injured were shifted to a nearby hospital where they are reportedly in stable condition.

Meanwhile, Police have arrested the lawyer after registered the First Information Report (FIR) and launched an investigation into the matter.