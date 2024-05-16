IMF calls for widened poverty alleviation efforts such as BISP

As Pakistan navigates through discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a potential bailout package, the spotlight is on amplifying poverty alleviation and social security initiatives to address the plight of the nation's most vulnerable populations.
The IMF's stance underscores the urgency for an extension of coverage for programs like the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), with a strong emphasis on ensuring transparency and accountability in their execution. Advocating for a substantial increase in budgetary allocations for cash transfer programs, the IMF sets forth a mandate to fortify the safety nets for those in need.
Pakistan, in response, has pledged to allocate a significant sum of Rs472 billion for BISP this fiscal year, further committing to rallying the provinces to shoulder the responsibility of social security endeavors. In a strategic move, Pakistan also proposes shielding BISP beneficiaries through cash transfer mechanisms linked to power tariffs, ensuring a more holistic approach to alleviating economic burdens.
In a bid to expand the reach of social safety nets, Pakistan aims to incorporate 20 million households into a dynamic registry by September 2024, a move indicative of the nation's commitment to inclusivity and equitable distribution of resources.
Recent briefings to the IMF revealed promising statistics, with BISP's beneficiaries tallying at 9.3 million households, set to increase by an additional 300,000 families this year alone. Furthermore, strides have been made in enrolling 900,000 families in the health cash transfer program and 1.9 million children in the Education Cash Transfer Program, signaling a multifaceted approach to tackling poverty.
Looking towards the future, Pakistan plans to bolster its financial commitment to social security programs in the upcoming fiscal year, signaling a sustained effort to uplift marginalized communities.
While the IMF acknowledges the progress made in social security initiatives, it underscores the imperative of enhancing the administrative capacity of BISP to ensure seamless execution.
As negotiations between Pakistan and the IMF persist, the shared goal remains centered on fortifying social security measures to provide indispensable support to those most in need, thereby fostering poverty reduction and fostering inclusive development nationwide.
Pakistani currency rates against US Dollar and other currencies on May 16, 2024 (Thursday) in open market.
US dollar was being quoted at 277.15 for buying and 279.95 for selling.
Euro stands at 296.25 for buying and 299 for selling while British Pound rate is 344.5 for buying, and 348 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED was at 75.15 and Saudi Riyal came down to 73.50.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|277.15
|279.95
|Euro
|EUR
|296.25
|299
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|344.5
|348
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|75.15
|75.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|73.5
|74.2
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|180.5
|182.2
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|739.77
|747.77
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|203
|205
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.49
|38.89
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.25
|40.65
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.61
|35.96
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.33
|3.44
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.91
|1.99
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|904.28
|913.28
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.69
|59.29
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|167.45
|169.45
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|25.67
|25.97
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|722.59
|730.59
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.41
|77.11
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|203
|205
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.67
|25.97
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|306.51
|309.01
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.57
|7.72
Copyright ©2024. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.