IMF calls for widened poverty alleviation efforts such as BISP

As Pakistan navigates through discussions with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) for a potential bailout package, the spotlight is on amplifying poverty alleviation and social security initiatives to address the plight of the nation's most vulnerable populations.

The IMF's stance underscores the urgency for an extension of coverage for programs like the Benazir Income Support Program (BISP), with a strong emphasis on ensuring transparency and accountability in their execution. Advocating for a substantial increase in budgetary allocations for cash transfer programs, the IMF sets forth a mandate to fortify the safety nets for those in need.

Pakistan, in response, has pledged to allocate a significant sum of Rs472 billion for BISP this fiscal year, further committing to rallying the provinces to shoulder the responsibility of social security endeavors. In a strategic move, Pakistan also proposes shielding BISP beneficiaries through cash transfer mechanisms linked to power tariffs, ensuring a more holistic approach to alleviating economic burdens.

In a bid to expand the reach of social safety nets, Pakistan aims to incorporate 20 million households into a dynamic registry by September 2024, a move indicative of the nation's commitment to inclusivity and equitable distribution of resources.

Recent briefings to the IMF revealed promising statistics, with BISP's beneficiaries tallying at 9.3 million households, set to increase by an additional 300,000 families this year alone. Furthermore, strides have been made in enrolling 900,000 families in the health cash transfer program and 1.9 million children in the Education Cash Transfer Program, signaling a multifaceted approach to tackling poverty.

Looking towards the future, Pakistan plans to bolster its financial commitment to social security programs in the upcoming fiscal year, signaling a sustained effort to uplift marginalized communities.

While the IMF acknowledges the progress made in social security initiatives, it underscores the imperative of enhancing the administrative capacity of BISP to ensure seamless execution.

As negotiations between Pakistan and the IMF persist, the shared goal remains centered on fortifying social security measures to provide indispensable support to those most in need, thereby fostering poverty reduction and fostering inclusive development nationwide.