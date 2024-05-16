Who is the person behind leaked image of Imran Khan?

In a surprising turn of events, an image purportedly captured during former Prime Minister Imran Khan's virtual appearance before the Supreme Court has sparked an investigation into the breach of courtroom protocol. Sources within the Supreme Court administration revealed that an inquiry has been initiated to uncover the identity of the individual responsible for leaking the image, which subsequently made rounds on social media platforms.

The image in question, released by the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), depicts Khan during his virtual appearance before a five-member bench adjudicating a case related to amendments in the National Accountability Bureau (NAB) laws. The clandestine capture of Khan's image has raised concerns regarding the sanctity of courtroom proceedings and the privacy of individuals involved in legal proceedings.

As the investigation unfolds, attention turns to the security measures in place during virtual court sessions. Directions have been issued to review CCTV footage to ascertain the identity of the individual who surreptitiously captured the image. This breach of protocol, if confirmed, could lead to disciplinary action, highlighting the seriousness with which the Supreme Court views such transgressions.

Khan's appearance before the bench, a rare occurrence since his incarceration last year, underscores the gravity of the case under consideration. However, the unauthorized dissemination of his image has diverted attention from the substantive legal issues at hand, prompting calls for enhanced security protocols to safeguard the integrity of virtual court proceedings.

PTI leaders have voiced their concerns over the breach of confidentiality and have called for a reinstatement of live broadcasts of court proceedings, emphasizing the importance of transparency in judicial matters.