Seminary teacher escapes after raping, impregnating 13-year-old student in Burewala
VEHARI – In another tragic incident in the country’s most populous province, a seminary teacher fled with his family after sexually abusing a 13-year-old girl student in Burewala city who was found pregnant.
Reports in local media quoting sources said the 13-year-old victim felt sick and was shifted to a medical facility where doctors learned that she has been pregnant.
Upon investigation, the minor victim revealed that the cleric was allegedly sexually assaulting her for a month.
Police officials in Thana Shah Police Station have lodged a case against the seminary teacher however, the culprit managed to escape the city with his wife and children and could not be detained or traced.
Earlier, a 12-year-old was raped in August by two men in Muzaffargarh's Wasandywaly area, with the victim’s mother also alleging that her daughter was filmed during the time of the heinous act.
