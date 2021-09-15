Woman waiting for husband outside petrol pump 'kidnapped, gang-raped' in Sialkot
Share
SIALKOT – In another gruesome incident in the country’s most populous province, a woman was abducted from a petrol pump and was sexually assaulted by five men in the Saddar area of Sialkot.
Reports quoting sources said the husband of the victim went to the petrol station for refueling, while she was waiting near the fuel station when five unidentified accused abducted her in a vehicle and allegedly gang-raped her.
The victim, in her statement, said five suspects sexually assaulted her and forced her to drink alcohol. Later, the accused threw the victim near Akbarabad Chowk and managed to escape after which rescue officials shifted her to Allama Iqbal Memorial Teaching Hospital.
Meanwhile, a police spokesperson told a media outlet that the incident looks suspicious and the facts will be revealed after the completion of the probe however cops have lodged a case against three nominated accused and two unidentified persons.
Lahore reports five rape cases in single day 05:48 PM | 25 Aug, 2021
LAHORE – Five rape cases were reported to police in Punjab’s capital during the last 24 hours, reflecting a ...
Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar has also sought a report of the incident from the regional police officer of Gujranwala and ordered the immediate arrest of the suspects.
- Pakistan ready to pardon TTP militants if they cease violence and ...09:25 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- Pakistan's Muhammad Yousuf catches coronavirus09:10 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- COAS Bajwa visits PAF headquarters to discuss operational matters ...08:47 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- 'Three Brothers' – Joint military drills between Pakistan, Turkey ...08:30 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- Afghanistan cannot be controlled by outsiders, says PM Imran in first ...07:59 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- Mani unveils the secret to happily married life with Hira05:15 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- Alizeh Shah looks stunning in new car video04:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- Naseeruddin Shah reveals that Indian govt encourages directors to ...03:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
- Hollywood stars with surprising hidden talents07:11 PM | 13 Sep, 2021
- Celebrities who are gifted athletes05:57 PM | 5 Sep, 2021
- Famous people who were refugees09:45 PM | 27 Aug, 2021
- Childhood pictures of famous Pakistani celebs09:49 PM | 19 Aug, 2021