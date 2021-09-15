Alizeh Shah looks stunning in new car video
Glitz and glam queen Alizeh Shah is drop-dead-gorgeous and her ultra-glam looks have clearly made her a fan favourite.
Keeping up with her regular social media update, the Ehd-e-Wafa star left her fans mesmerized as she stole hearts with her dolled up look in the car.
Turning to her Instagram handle, Shah left her massive fan following swooning as she revamped her look with a funky red hair makeover and dewy makeup.
"on my way ", the 21-year-old captioned.
View this post on Instagram
Alizeh is a force to reckon with keeping in view her sizzling photoshoots and statement wardrobe choices.
Despite being a constant target of the moral brigade and fashion police, she seems to brush the mean comments of the trollers under the rug.
On the work front, Shah is all set to share the screen with the handsome Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin.
