Alizeh Shah looks stunning in new car video
Web Desk
04:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
Alizeh Shah looks stunning in new car video
Share

Glitz and glam queen Alizeh Shah is drop-dead-gorgeous and her ultra-glam looks have clearly made her a fan favourite.

Keeping up with her regular social media update, the Ehd-e-Wafa star left her fans mesmerized as she stole hearts with her dolled up look in the car.

Turning to her Instagram handle, Shah left her massive fan following swooning as she revamped her look with a funky red hair makeover and dewy makeup.

"on my way ", the 21-year-old captioned.

Alizeh is a force to reckon with keeping in view her sizzling photoshoots and statement wardrobe choices.

Despite being a constant target of the moral brigade and fashion police, she seems to brush the mean comments of the trollers under the rug.

On the work front, Shah is all set to share the screen with the handsome Ali Rehman in the upcoming drama serial Lekin.

Alizeh Shah looks beautiful in new video as she ... 10:36 AM | 11 Sep, 2021

Pakistani model and actress Alizeh Shah is controversy’s favourite child and everything she does goes viral ...

More From This Category
Naseeruddin Shah reveals that Indian govt ...
03:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
Hareem Shah's new dance video goes viral
02:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
TikTok star Jannat Mirza celebrates 21st birthday ...
01:40 PM | 15 Sep, 2021
SHC bars Zohaib from making statements against ...
05:43 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Sumbal Iqbal slammed for wearing bold dress
06:00 PM | 14 Sep, 2021
Ertugrul's Esra Bilgic shares the trailer of her ...
04:25 PM | 14 Sep, 2021

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
Alizeh Shah looks stunning in new car video
04:00 PM | 15 Sep, 2021

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2021. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr