Pakistan's First Lady Bushra Bibi visits Punjab Institute of Mental Health in Lahore (VIDEO)

LAHORE – Bushra Bibi, the wife of Prime Minister Imran Khan, has paid a visit to the Punjab Institute of Mental Health in Lahore on Wednesday and reviewed the facilities available for the patients.

The first lady visited various sections of the mental facility including the emergency block and medical treatment section. Reports quoting sources said she instructed the staff to extend as much care to the patients and giving special attention to drug addicts and elderly people.

Accompanied by officials, she also visited the kitchen and examined the quality of hygiene of food providing to the patients. Meanwhile, the staff briefed her about the timings when patients are fed and the activities of the women patient admitted at the facility.

PM’s wife has a special interest in social work as she has been frequently undertaking visits to shelter homes and orphanages to focus on the uplift of the underprivileged. In March, she visited a Panah Gah in the Punjab capital to inspect the facilities given to the people residing there.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Imran Khan has arrived in Lahore on a day-long visit and held a meeting with Chief Minister of Punjab Sardar Usman Buzdar. CM briefed the premier about matters of the province and on the three-year performance of the Punjab government.