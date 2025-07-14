Over 100 killed nationwide in early monsoon rains

ISLAMABAD – According to official data cited by an international news agency, more than 111 people lost their lives during the monsoon rains from June 26 to July 14.

The majority of fatalities were caused by electric shocks, with Punjab experiencing the highest number of deaths.

Meanwhile, the Provincial Disaster Management Authority (PDMA) Punjab reported that so far this year, 44 people have died and 134 injured in the province due to monsoon-related incidents.

According to PDMA Punjab’s spokesperson, deaths in the province include 27 due to collapsing dilapidated houses, 5 from lightning strikes, 4 from electric shocks, and 8 from drowning while bathing during the monsoon rains.