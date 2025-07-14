Matric, Intermediate Part I-II results 2025; check complete schedule here

LAHORE – Punjab educational boards are all set to announce Matric (10th) and Intermediate (11th and 12th) Results 2025 on July 24, 2025.

The decision to announce Matric and Intermediate Results 2025 was made by the Punjab Boards Committee of Chairmen (PBCC).

Complete schedule of Matric, Inter results 2025:

As per the schedule, the results of Class 10 (Matric) would be announced on July 24, 2025 while the results for Class 9 would be released on August 16, 2025.

The PBCC further confirmed that [F.A, F.Sc]-Intermediate Part-II [12th class] results would be announced on September 4, 2025, and [F.A, F.Sc] – Intermediate Part-I results would be announced on October 10, 2025.

All boards, including Lahore, Faisalabad, Multan, Rawalpindi, Bahawalpur, Gujranwala, Sargodha, and Rahim Yar Khan would follow this uniform schedule.

The all boards have finalised preparations for the upcoming result announcements.

BISE Faisalabad’s Public Relations Officer Sajid Naqvi stated that the result compilation is in its final stages and is being carried out with full transparency to ensure accuracy zero possibility of any complaints after publication.

Moreover, BISE Faisalabad released the admission schedule for the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) Part-II Second Annual Examinations 2025, which are due to start from September 10, 2025.

According to the board, the process for submitting admission forms will begin on July 25, 2025, and continue until August 7, 2025, for candidates submitting with the standard single fee.

The board has also set set a second deadline for the students submitting admission forms after this period. Forms submitted from August 8 to August 11, 2025 would require payment of a double fee while students submitting forms from August 12 to August 15, 2025 would be required to pay a triple fee.

The board also made it clear that no admission forms would be accepted beyond August 15, 2025, under any circumstances.

The board advised all students who want to appear in the SSC Part-II Second Annual Examinations 2025 to adhere strictly to the given schedule to avoid any inconvenience.