Karachi board to issue class 10 science mark sheets from Oct 22

KARACHI – Under the special directives of Chairman Syed Sharaf Ali Shah of the Karachi Board of Education, Acting Controller of Examinations Zaheeruddin Bhutto has announced the issuance of the annual exam mark sheets for the year 2024 for Class 10 Science Group starting from October 22.

He stated that the heads of schools affiliated with the board, or their representatives, can collect the students’ mark sheets from Block A, Ground Floor of the Matric Board office from 9:30 AM to 4:00 PM on the specified dates. They must bring an authority letter, a copy of their ID card, and an office card.

According to details, mark sheets can be collected from schools located in New Karachi, North Nazimabad, Gulberg, and Liaquatabad on October 22; from Gulshan Iqbal, Jamshed Town, and Shah Faisal Colony on October 23; from Malir, Bin Qasim, Landhi, and Korangi on October 24; and from Saddar, Lyari, Keamari, Baldia, SITE, Orangi Town, and Gadap on October 25.

Additionally, scrutiny forms for Class 10 can be submitted from October 25 to November 25, 2024. Students from affiliated schools can obtain scrutiny forms from National Bank, Askari Commercial Bank, United Bank, and the board office booth, and submit them to the same banks affiliated with the board.

