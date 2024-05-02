Matric papers leaked in various Sindh cities 

KARACHI – The annual matriculation exams have begun across various education boards in Sindh, including Sukkur, Larkana, Mirpurkhas, and Kandiaro.

The exams for classes 9 and 10 are overseen by their respective education boards, but issues of cheating and exam malpractice have arisen early on.

Despite the Sindh government's pledges to combat exam malpractice, the integrity of matriculation exams has been undermined.

Reports of leaked exam papers from various cities across Sindh have cast doubt on the credibility of the examination process.

In Larkana, students easily tackled the Sindhi language paper, which was allegedly leaked before the exam. This incident has brought the Larkana Education Board's anti-cheating strategies into question.

Kandiaro faced similar issues. The Urdu language paper, overseen by the Shaheed Benazirabad Board, appeared on WhatsApp before the exam began.

In Khairpur, the situation was even more serious. Not only was the English language paper leaked, but invigilators were accused of helping students answer questions.

Both male and female students were reported to have used the leaked papers, often turning to WhatsApp for assistance.

In Sukkur, Ghotki, and Khairpur, over 105,077 students are participating in exams conducted by the Sukkur Secondary Education Board. Board Chairman Rafiq Palh visited several exam centers and caught more than 10 students cheating.

The Sukkur board has set up 200 exam centers and formed 30 monitoring teams. Today, class 9 students took their English exam in the morning, while class 10 students took Urdu and Sindhi exams in the afternoon.

The Larkana Education Board has established 172 exam centers across the division and organized 42 teams to prevent cheating.

In Mirpurkhas, 96 exam centers have been set up for classes 9 and 10, serving over 62,800 students.