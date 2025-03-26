8-day holiday announced for KP educational institutions

The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government has announced spring vacations for educational institutions across the province.

According to reports, the holidays will be observed from April 1, 2025, to April 8, 2025. The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Education Department and Higher Education Department have issued separate notifications.

The Elementary and Secondary Education Department stated that school heads, teachers, and ministerial staff will not have holidays during this period.

Instead, they will continue student admissions and distribute textbooks.