The Sindh government has announced a public holiday in all educational institutions across the province on March 28.

According to the notification issued by the School Education and Literacy Department, both public and private schools will remain closed on Friday, March 28, 2025, in observance of the 27th night of Ramadan (Shab-e-Qadr).

The decision applies to all government and private educational institutions, ensuring students and staff can participate in religious observances.