Rajab Butt’s video using wheelchair during Sa’i sparks outrage

Controversial Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt and his friends have once again sparked public outrage after a video of them performing Sa’i (the ritual walk between Safa and Marwa) on wheelchairs went viral on social media.

Rajab Butt, currently in Saudi Arabia for Umrah along with his friends Haider Shah, Syed Shahbaz Bukhari, and Maan Dogar, has been at the center of multiple controversies in the past. He was previously arrested for illegally keeping a lion cub, and during a raid on his residence, law enforcement authorities also recovered an illegal Kalashnikov.

Adding to his legal troubles, Butt was recently charged under Pakistan’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), with allegations of hurting religious sentiments. Following the case, he issued a public apology, stating, “I sincerely seek forgiveness from Allah, His Prophet, and all Muslims. The blasphemy charge against me is baseless, as I clarified in my vlog.”

However, even before the controversy surrounding his legal issues could settle, another viral video has led to renewed criticism.

Backlash Over Wheelchair Use in Sa’i

In the latest viral clip, Rajab Butt and his friends can be seen using wheelchairs meant for elderly, sick, or disabled pilgrims during Sa’i. The wheelchairs were being pushed by attendants assigned for those in genuine need.

As soon as Butt’s friend Haider Shah realized they were being filmed, he gestured toward the camera, seemingly asking the person to stop recording. However, the video had already captured clear footage of the group.

Social media users were quick to condemn the act, questioning why able-bodied individuals felt the need to use wheelchairs.

Outraged netizens criticized the misuse of facilities meant for the elderly and disabled. One user commented, “Despite being fully fit, why did they need wheelchairs for Sa’i?”

Another sarcastically remarked, “This is what money does to people.”

Some even called Butt and his friends out for their perceived lack of gratitude, with one user saying, “They should be thankful to God for having functional legs instead of taking advantage of resources meant for those in need.”

It is important to note that during Ramadan, Masjid al-Haram provides wheelchairs to facilitate elderly and sick pilgrims performing Umrah. These can be obtained free of charge from designated points. Additionally, paid electronic wheelchairs are also available for those requiring extra assistance.