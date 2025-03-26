Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Latest

Rajab Butt’s video using wheelchair during Sa’i sparks outrage

Pakistani Youtuber Rajab Butts Video Using Wheelchair During Sai Sparks Outrage

Controversial Pakistani YouTuber Rajab Butt and his friends have once again sparked public outrage after a video of them performing Sa’i (the ritual walk between Safa and Marwa) on wheelchairs went viral on social media.

Rajab Butt, currently in Saudi Arabia for Umrah along with his friends Haider Shah, Syed Shahbaz Bukhari, and Maan Dogar, has been at the center of multiple controversies in the past. He was previously arrested for illegally keeping a lion cub, and during a raid on his residence, law enforcement authorities also recovered an illegal Kalashnikov.

Adding to his legal troubles, Butt was recently charged under Pakistan’s Prevention of Electronic Crimes Act (PECA), with allegations of hurting religious sentiments. Following the case, he issued a public apology, stating, “I sincerely seek forgiveness from Allah, His Prophet, and all Muslims. The blasphemy charge against me is baseless, as I clarified in my vlog.”

However, even before the controversy surrounding his legal issues could settle, another viral video has led to renewed criticism.

Backlash Over Wheelchair Use in Sa’i

In the latest viral clip, Rajab Butt and his friends can be seen using wheelchairs meant for elderly, sick, or disabled pilgrims during Sa’i. The wheelchairs were being pushed by attendants assigned for those in genuine need.

As soon as Butt’s friend Haider Shah realized they were being filmed, he gestured toward the camera, seemingly asking the person to stop recording. However, the video had already captured clear footage of the group.

Social media users were quick to condemn the act, questioning why able-bodied individuals felt the need to use wheelchairs.

Outraged netizens criticized the misuse of facilities meant for the elderly and disabled. One user commented, “Despite being fully fit, why did they need wheelchairs for Sa’i?”

Another sarcastically remarked, “This is what money does to people.”

Some even called Butt and his friends out for their perceived lack of gratitude, with one user saying, “They should be thankful to God for having functional legs instead of taking advantage of resources meant for those in need.”

It is important to note that during Ramadan, Masjid al-Haram provides wheelchairs to facilitate elderly and sick pilgrims performing Umrah. These can be obtained free of charge from designated points. Additionally, paid electronic wheelchairs are also available for those requiring extra assistance.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

More from this category

Advertisment

Latest

Gold Rates

Forex

Today Currency Exchange Rates in Pakistan – 26 March 2025 Tuesday
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 280.5 282.2
Euro EUR 306 306.5
UK Pound  GBP 361.75 365.25
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.15 76.8
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.75 75.3
Australian Dollar AUD 176.5 178.75
Bahrain Dinar BHD 739.15 747.15
Canadian Dollar CAD 195.85 198.25
China Yuan CNY 37.55 37.95
Danish Krone DKK 38.45 38.85
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.65 36
Indian Rupee INR 3.12 3.21
Japanese Yen JPY 1.88 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 900.2 909.7
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 62.18 62.78
New Zealand Dollar NZD 157.59 159.59
Norwegian Krone NOK 25.21 25.51
Omani Riyal OMR 723.4 731.9
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.24 76.94
Singapore Dollar SGD 211.25 213.25
Swedish Krona SEK 27.41 27.71
Swiss Franc CHF 314.25 317
Thai Baht THB 8.18 8.33
 

Advertisment

E-Paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

E-paper

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Daily Pakistan Global

Get Alerts

Famous People

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat A Famous Pakistan Politicians Complete Profile

Aziz Ullah Khan Marwat, A Famous Pakistan Politician’s Complete Profile

Profile Hassan Nasrallah Hezbollah Chief Killed In Israeli Air Raids

Profile: Hassan Nasrallah – Hezbollah chief killed In Israeli air raids

satti

Profile: Lieutenant General Akhtar Nawaz Satti

Who is Dr Mehmood Khan, Pakistan s 1st scientist to be awarded Saudi citizenship?

Who is Ebrahim Raisi? Iranian President who died in plane crash

World s oldest man shares details about his eating habits

Aseefa Bhutto: All you need to know about Pakistan’s first lady to be

Shehbaz Sharif: All you need to know about new Pakistan s PM

Shadab Khan

Profile: Bushra Bibi

Profile: Sarfaraz Ahmed 

Liaquat Ali Chattha Profile 

Fazlur Rehman

Profile: Maryam Nawaz Sharif

Profile: Sirajul Haq

Profile: Sher Afzal Marwat 

Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Copyright ©2025. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Search