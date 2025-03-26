Rakhi Sawant plays matchmaker for Salman Khan and Hania Aamir

Bollywood’s drama queen Rakhi Sawant is back with another unexpected statement—this time, she’s playing matchmaker for superstar Salman Khan and Pakistani actress Hania Aamir!

The buzz started when Hania recently received the Recognition Award from the British Parliament for her contributions to the entertainment industry. While speaking to the media, she was asked about Rakhi, to which she responded with a smile, calling Rakhi “adorable” and saying she enjoys their Instagram interactions.

Rakhi, thrilled by the compliment, took to social media and commented:



“I really like Hania! She is beautiful, talented, and a doll. I want her to marry my brother Salman Khan!”

Social Media Reacts to Rakhi’s Proposal

As expected, Rakhi’s comment went viral, sparking all sorts of reactions online. Some fans took it as a joke, while others had hilarious responses.

One user wrote, “If Hania is so amazing, why would she marry someone so much older?”

Another jokingly said, “Rakhi, why are you sacrificing our girl for your brother’s benefit?”

Some even speculated that Rakhi must have been joking (or maybe not!).

Whether or not Salman Khan will react to this matchmaking attempt remains to be seen, but one thing is for sure—Rakhi Sawant never fails to entertain!