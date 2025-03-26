Speeding car kills couple in Karachi

KARACHI – The deadly chaos on Karachi’s roads continues, as another tragic accident during Iftar time claimed the lives of a husband and wife riding a motorcycle.

According to reports, a speeding car near Faisal Base on Shahrah-e-Faisal ran over the couple on the motorcycle.

The collision completely destroyed the motorcycle, and both riders died on the spot. The driver abandoned the car and tried to flee, but sources say he was caught and beaten by the public before being handed over to the police.

Angry citizens attempted to damage and set the vehicle on fire, but the police arrived in time and dispersed the crowd.

The bodies of the deceased have been shifted to Jinnah Hospital for legal procedures.