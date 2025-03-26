Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Indian prisoner commits suicide in Pakistani jail

KARACHI – An Indian prisoner took his own life in Karachi’s Malir Jail, prison authorities reported on Wednesday.

Identified as Gaurav, son of Ram Anand, he was sent to Malir Jail on February 2, 2022, by a civil judge.

According to officials, he was found hanging in the washroom of the barrack where Indian prisoners are housed. The prison’s duty doctor examined him and pronounced him dead at around 2:20 am. Following this, the duty magistrate conducted an inquest and directed that the body be kept in a morgue until further legal procedures.

Superintendent District Jail Malir, Arshad Shah, stated that the incident occurred between the night of March 24 and 25. Once confirmed dead by medical staff, the body was moved to Jinnah Hospital for medico-legal formalities before being transferred to Edhi Mortuary in Sohrab Goth.

The superintendent added that an autopsy would be performed under the magistrate’s supervision. Discussions with the Indian consulate were also ongoing regarding the prisoner’s nationality and documents.

Earlier this year, Pakistan and India exchanged lists of prisoners and nuclear installations on January 1, as per the Consular Access Agreement of 2008.

Under this agreement, both nations are required to share prisoner lists twice a year, on January 1 and July 1. Islamabad provided India with a list of 266 Indian prisoners in Pakistan, including 49 civilians and 217 fishermen, while New Delhi handed over details of 462 Pakistani prisoners in Indian jails, comprising 381 civilians and 81 fishermen.

