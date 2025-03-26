Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s car meets accident, video goes viral

Bollywood star and Bachchan family’s daughter-in-law, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s car was recently involved in an accident, sparking concern among her fans.

A viral video on social media shows a bus colliding with the rear of her car, causing damage. Fortunately, Aishwarya was not inside the vehicle at the time, and no injuries were reported.

The accident led to a traffic jam in the Mumbai area for about half an hour before the police cleared the scene. Authorities quickly moved Aishwarya’s car to a safe location to prevent crowding.

It is worth noting that on March 18, Aishwarya shared an emotional post on her father Krishnaraj Rai’s death anniversary, expressing her eternal love for him.