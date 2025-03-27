1 Tola Gold Rate in Pakistan Today on 27 March 2025 Thursday

Gold prices remain unchanged at Rs317,800, and the price for 10 grams of 24 Karat stands at Rs272,462 on March 27 Thursday, in Pakistan.

Meanwhile, 22 karat Gold is being sold at 292,875 per tola, 21 karat at 279,562, and 18 Karat at 239,625.

Please note that the following rates, provided by the Saraffa Association, are subject to market changes and may fluctuate in the coming days.

Today Gold Rates

Gold Type Price 24K (per Tola) Rs317,800 24K (per 10 Grams) Rs272,462

Gold Rates in Lahore, Karachi