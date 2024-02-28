Yashma Gill shares health update after surgery

Pakistani actress Yashma Gill has been hospitalized as she shared health update after undergoing surgery.

The Khel star amassed huge following online as besides her acting prowess and critically acclaimed projects, Gill is an avid social media user who continues to update fans with the latest updates.

Lately, the actress informed fans about her surgery as she dropped stories on photo-sharing platform. Without delving into details, Yashma said she underwent a minor medical procedure and is now recovering.

Meanwhile, Gill's friend Hania Aamir also visited her at the hospital after surgery.

Gill embarked on her career in 2016 and has appeared in various hit dramas in supporting roles. She carries a string of successful television series including Pyar Ke Sadqay, Gustakh, Haya, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, Bebaak, and Ishq Munafiq.