Yashma Gill shares health update after surgery

Pakistani actress Yashma Gill has been hospitalized as she shared health update after undergoing surgery.
The Khel star amassed huge following online as besides her acting prowess and critically acclaimed projects, Gill is an avid social media user who continues to update fans with the latest updates.
Lately, the actress informed fans about her surgery as she dropped stories on photo-sharing platform. Without delving into details, Yashma said she underwent a minor medical procedure and is now recovering.
Meanwhile, Gill's friend Hania Aamir also visited her at the hospital after surgery.
Gill embarked on her career in 2016 and has appeared in various hit dramas in supporting roles. She carries a string of successful television series including Pyar Ke Sadqay, Gustakh, Haya, Phaans, Mujhe Khuda Pay Yaqeen Hai, Azmaish, Bebaak, and Ishq Munafiq.
Pakistani currency remains momentum against US dollar in the open market on February 28, 2024 (Wednesday).
In the open market, the US dollar moves up and currently hovers at 282 for buying and 282.25 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 303.1 for buying and 306.1 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 351.6 for buying, and 355.1 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.1 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.25.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282
|282.25
|Euro
|EUR
|303.1
|306.1
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|351.6
|355.1
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.1
|76.8
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.25
|75.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181.1
|183.1
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|742.91
|750.91
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207.1
|209.1
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.87
|39.27
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.61
|41
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.75
|36.1
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|905.46
|914.46
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|58.5
|59.1
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|173.05
|175.05
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.41
|26.71
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.54
|733.54
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.74
|77.44
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207.15
|209.15
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.04
|27.34
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|317
|319.5
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.76
|7.91
