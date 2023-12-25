Inside Ducky Bhai's birthday bash

Saad Rehman, the charismatic YouTuber widely known as Ducky Bhai, has firmly established himself as one of Pakistan's most beloved online personalities, amassing an impressive following of over 6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, aptly named Ducky Bhai. His claim to fame rests on his distinctive roasting videos that have garnered widespread attention and engagement from fans across the digital landscape.

Notably, he now collaborates with his wife, Aroob Jatoi, who has ventured into content creation as well. The dynamic duo have become known for their captivating vlogs that offer glimpses into their daily lives. Aroob, who shares a passion for content creation with her husband, has seamlessly integrated herself into the YouTube scene.

Today, as he celebrates his 26th birthday in December, the festivities are nothing short of extraordinary. Saad orchestrated a breathtaking outdoor birthday party, extending invitations to his close friends and the families of Ducky and Aroob, Iqra Kanwal, and the dynamic duo Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig.

His wifey, Aroob, shared the cutest birthday montage with the caption "Happy birthday my love."



https://en.dailypakistan.com.pk/12-Dec-2023/ducky-bhai-throws-surprise-birthday-party-for-wifey-aroob-jatoi