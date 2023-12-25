Search

Inside Ducky Bhai's birthday bash

Maheen Khawaja
05:18 PM | 25 Dec, 2023
Inside Ducky Bhai's birthday bash
Source: Instagram

Saad Rehman, the charismatic YouTuber widely known as Ducky Bhai, has firmly established himself as one of Pakistan's most beloved online personalities, amassing an impressive following of over 6 million subscribers on his YouTube channel, aptly named Ducky Bhai. His claim to fame rests on his distinctive roasting videos that have garnered widespread attention and engagement from fans across the digital landscape.

Notably,  he now collaborates with his wife, Aroob Jatoi, who has ventured into content creation as well. The dynamic duo have become known for their captivating vlogs that offer glimpses into their daily lives. Aroob, who shares a passion for content creation with her husband, has seamlessly integrated herself into the YouTube scene.

Today, as he celebrates his 26th birthday in December, the festivities are nothing short of extraordinary. Saad orchestrated a breathtaking outdoor birthday party, extending invitations to his close friends and the families of Ducky and Aroob, Iqra Kanwal, and the dynamic duo Shahveer Jafry and Ayesha Baig.

His wifey, Aroob, shared the cutest birthday montage with the caption "Happy birthday my love."

 


07:43 PM | 25 Dec, 2023

10:20 PM | 25 Dec, 2023

08:51 AM | 25 Dec, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 25 Dec 2023

Pakistani rupee exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, European Euro, UK Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies on December 25, 2023 (Monday).

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 282.4 285.15
Euro EUR 308 311
UK Pound Sterling GBP 357.5 361
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.5 78.3
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.3 76
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 752.82 760.82
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 921.21 930.21
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.79 61.39
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 735.27 743.27
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 328.02 330.52
Thai Bhat THB 8.14 8.29

Gold & Silver Rate

Today gold rates in Pakistan | Gold price in Pakistan – 25 December 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistani market remained stable at Rs218,200 in line with international market rates. 

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 25 December 2023

On Monday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.

Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Karachi PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Islamabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Peshawar PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Quetta PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sialkot PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Attock PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujranwala PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Jehlum PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Multan PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Bahawalpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Gujrat PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nawabshah PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Chakwal PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Hyderabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Nowshehra PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Sargodha PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Faisalabad PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570
Mirpur PKR 218,200 PKR 2,570

