Inside Areeba Habib's star studded Christmas lunch

Maheen Khawaja
05:47 PM | 25 Dec, 2023
Inside Areeba Habib's star studded Christmas lunch
Areeba Habib, a versatile personality known for her prowess as both a model and actress, embarked on her career in the limelight when she was serendipitously discovered as a model. Scaling the heights of the fashion industry, she became a staple at top-notch fashion shows and collaborated with renowned designers, solidifying her position as a prominent figure in the world of glamour.

Beyond her professional successes, she has embarked on a personal journey, embracing matrimony and dividing her time between Pakistan and Germany. Currently, back in Pakistan for the festive season, she celebrated Christmas with her celebrity friends, creating lasting memories at a joyous lunch party. Areeba was seen in high spirits, sharing laughter and camaraderie with stars like Ramsha Khan, Ahad Raza Mir, and Husnain Lehri, among others.

Areeba took to her social media to share glimpses of the celebration, offering her followers a peek into the joyous occasion.

"Karachi December vibe. Happy holidays." she captioned te post.

Habib carved a niche for herself in the showbiz industry in a short period, without having any artistic background. Habib worked in numerous drama serials and telefilms including Janbaaz, Qadam Qadam Ishq, Jalan, and Nehar

