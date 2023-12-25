Yumna Zaidi wishes birthday to Quaid-e-Azam from Balochistan

As the nation unites to honour the birth anniversary of Pakistan's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, actress Yumna Zaidi takes a distinctive approach to extend her heartfelt wishes. Departing from conventional methods, she ventures into the untamed landscapes of Baluchistan, sharing the province's extraordinary beauty in a captivating Instagram video.
In a thoughtful tribute, Zaidi invites her followers on a visual journey through the scenic splendour of Balochistan. The video unfolds like a cinematic ode to the great leader, capturing the essence of a land blessed with natural wonders. From the Chagai Hills to the mesmerizing Hingol National Park, each frame paints a picture of a province that stands as a testament to the diversity and grandeur of Pakistan's landscapes.
"Happy birthday to the great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah ….. Introducing to you all the beautiful Baluchistan… Pakistan ???????? has been blessed with unbelievable beauty." she captioned the post.
The video garnered thousands of likes in a few hours.
Beyond the picturesque visuals, her tribute echoes the spirit of unity in diversity that Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned for Pakistan. Balochistan becomes a metaphor for the multifaceted beauty that makes up the tapestry of the nation—a celebration of heritage, culture, and the indomitable spirit of the people.
On the work front, Zaidi was recently seen in Parizaad and Bakhtawar. She has several other dramas including Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Ruswaiyaan and Sinf-e-Aahan under her belt.
Pakistani rupee exchange rates for different currencies including US Dollar, European Euro, UK Pound Sterling, Saudi Riyal, UAE Dirham, and other foreign currencies on December 25, 2023 (Monday).
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|282.4
|285.15
|Euro
|EUR
|308
|311
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|357.5
|361
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|77.5
|78.3
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|75.3
|76
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|188
|190
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|752.82
|760.82
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|210
|212
|China Yuan
|CNY
|39.82
|40.22
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|41.4
|41.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.97
|36.32
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.41
|3.52
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|1.39
|1.45
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|921.21
|930.21
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.79
|61.39
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|175.83
|177.83
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.98
|27.28
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|735.27
|743.27
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|77.81
|78.51
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|210.5
|212.5
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.56
|27.86
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|328.02
|330.52
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.14
|8.29
KARACHI – Gold prices in Pakistani market remained stable at Rs218,200 in line with international market rates.
On Monday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs218,200, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs187,070.
Globally, yellow metal went up by $0.42 to settle at $2,050 per ounce.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Karachi
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Islamabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Peshawar
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Quetta
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sialkot
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Attock
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujranwala
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Jehlum
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Multan
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Gujrat
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nawabshah
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Chakwal
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Hyderabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Nowshehra
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Sargodha
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Faisalabad
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
|Mirpur
|PKR 218,200
|PKR 2,570
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.