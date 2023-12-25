Search

Yumna Zaidi wishes birthday to Quaid-e-Azam from Balochistan

Maheen Khawaja
25 Dec, 2023
Yumna Zaidi wishes birthday to Quaid-e-Azam from Balochistan
As the nation unites to honour the birth anniversary of Pakistan's founder, Muhammad Ali Jinnah, actress Yumna Zaidi takes a distinctive approach to extend her heartfelt wishes. Departing from conventional methods, she ventures into the untamed landscapes of Baluchistan, sharing the province's extraordinary beauty in a captivating Instagram video.

In a thoughtful tribute,  Zaidi invites her followers on a visual journey through the scenic splendour of Balochistan. The video unfolds like a cinematic ode to the great leader, capturing the essence of a land blessed with natural wonders. From the Chagai Hills to the mesmerizing Hingol National Park, each frame paints a picture of a province that stands as a testament to the diversity and grandeur of Pakistan's landscapes.

"Happy birthday to the great leader Muhammad Ali Jinnah ….. Introducing to you all the beautiful Baluchistan… Pakistan ???????? has been blessed with unbelievable beauty." she captioned the post.

The video garnered thousands of likes in a few hours.

Beyond the picturesque visuals, her tribute echoes the spirit of unity in diversity that Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned for Pakistan. Balochistan becomes a metaphor for the multifaceted beauty that makes up the tapestry of the nation—a celebration of heritage, culture, and the indomitable spirit of the people.

On the work front, Zaidi was recently seen in Parizaad and Bakhtawar. She has several other dramas including Dar Si Jati Hai Sila, Raaz-e-Ulfat, Dil Na Umeed To Nahi, Ishq-e-Laa, Ruswaiyaan and Sinf-e-Aahan under her belt.

Sonya Hussyn celebrates Quaid e Azam's birthday and Christmas

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

