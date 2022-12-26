Search

Sonya Hussyn celebrates Quaid e Azam's birthday and Christmas

Noor Fatima 08:47 PM | 26 Dec, 2022
Source: Sonya Hussyn (Instagram)

Lollywood actress Sonya Hussyn has been the center of attention for quite some time owing to her acting prowess and impeccable performances in the television and drama industry. With a diverse number of projects in her kitty, Hussyn stays grateful, humble, and down-to-earth despite her grandeur and stardom. Only if this wasn't enough for the Mera Dard Bayzuban's followers to admire her, the diva has proven to be a patriot and channeled the spirit of a true Pakistani that Quaid e Azam envisioned.

Taking to Instagram, Hussyn wrote a sweet and heartwarming message for her fellow Pakistanis on the birth anniversary of Muhammad Ali Jinnah, the founder of Pakistan. The actress also wished a happy Christmas to the Pakistani Christian community.

Quoting the great Quaid, the Haasil actress wrote: “You are free; you are free to go to your temples; free to go to your mosques or to any other places of worship in the State of Pakistan. You may belong to any religion or cast or creed that has nothing to do with the business of the state."

Hussyn added, "Thank you Muhammad Ali Jinnah for a separate homeland where there is independence and freedom for everyone no matter what religion they belong to. Happy Quaid Day! And, Happy Christmas to all my followers celebrating today."

On the work front, Hussyn is currently basking in the success of Tich Button while she has an interesting lineup of films including Sorry: A Love Story and Daadal in the pipeline.

Noor Fatima

The writer is a staff member.

