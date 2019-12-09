Atif Aslam is not a part of PSL 2020
Web Desk
02:54 PM | 9 Dec, 2019
There have been rumours about Atif Aslam singing the official anthem of an upcoming season of Pakistan Super League (PSL). However, the Atif's PR team has denied the rumours through his official Facebook handle. “This is to inform you all that Atif is not a part of PSL 2020 and any rumours regarding him singing the PSL 2020 anthem are fake," the post reads.

Here is the post:

It further added, “Fans, kindly wait for the verification of every news by the official management before spreading it. We also request the media to confirm Atif's related news for any project from Atif' Management before publishing it".

As earlier, social media has been flooded with news about Atif's singing PSL 5 anthem. Fans couldn't contain their excitement as last season's song sung by Fawad Khan didn't impress the audience. The first two anthems were sung by Ali Zafar which got quite popular among the fans.

Abrar Ul Haq’s Chamkeeli challenged in court
02:58 PM | 18 Dec, 2019

