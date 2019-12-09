AIOU notifies new dates for papers of BA programs

ISLAMABAD - Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has rescheduled the papers of BA programs which were postponed earlier due to some technical reasons.

As per the new schedule, the papers of BA (English) course code 1,424 will be held on 20th December while the paper of 1,423 will be on 28th December.

The revised schedule has been placed on the University’s website as well.

According to the Controller of Exams, the centres and timing of these exams will remain unchanged.

Roll number-slips earlier issued will be valid and acceptable.