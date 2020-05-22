Pakistan decides to restore int’l flights from Peshawar

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led federal government has decided to restore international flights from Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

During a meeting in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan took the decision on the special request of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan.

The Chief Minister while expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister said that the restoration of international flights from Bacha Khan International Airport will help minimize the hardships of the expatriates returning to their homeland amid coronavirus pandemic.