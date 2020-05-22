Pakistan decides to restore int’l flights from Peshawar
Web Desk
09:23 AM | 22 May, 2020
Pakistan decides to restore int’l flights from Peshawar
Share

ISLAMABAD - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) led federal government has decided to restore international flights from Bacha Khan International Airport, Peshawar.

During a meeting in Islamabad, Prime Minister Imran Khan took the decision on the special request of the Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Mahmood Khan.

The Chief Minister while expressing gratitude to the Prime Minister said that the restoration of international flights from Bacha Khan International Airport will help minimize the hardships of the expatriates returning to their homeland amid coronavirus pandemic.

More From This Category
Pakistan, US welcome Eid ceasefire announcement ...
01:00 PM | 24 May, 2020
China reports 3 new COVID-19 cases
12:53 PM | 24 May, 2020
Islamabad markets to stay open from 9am to 7pm ...
11:46 AM | 24 May, 2020
Pakistan celebrates Eid-ul Fitr 2020 with ...
09:07 AM | 24 May, 2020
PM Imran for celebrating Eid in different manner ...
01:09 AM | 24 May, 2020
51 stranded Pakistanis leaves Cairo for Islamabad
10:16 PM | 23 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
How much does Ahmed Shah earn from Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan?
08:41 PM | 23 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr