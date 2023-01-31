Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case on Feb 7

ISLAMABAD – A local court of federal capital announced to indict the ousted premier and PTI chief Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference on February 7.

Reports in local media said Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case today and announced that charges against the defiant politician in the Toshakhana reference will be framed in the second week of February.

PTI chief, who is recovering from a wound after an apparent assassination, failed to appear before the court today despite being summoned in person for today’s hearing. Khan’s counsel submitted his medical certificate and also deposited Rs30,000 surety on his behalf to the court.

His counsel maintained that the PTI chief is not able to appear before the court physically, to which the electoral watchdog lawyer pleaded with the judge to issue an arrest warrant for the PTI chairman for absence.

The Toshakhana reference was filed against the PTI chief by the incumbent government, for hiding Toshakhana gifts and not declaring their alleged sale.

PDM leaders submitted the reference to National Assembly Speaker who forwarded it to the top electoral watchdog.

Election Commission then sent the reference to the district and sessions court, seeking the initiation of criminal proceedings against the former premier for false declaration of assets for the year 2017-2018 and 2018-19.

The electoral watchdog called for a 3-year jail term and imposing a fine against the cricketer turned politician, who is facing a flurry of cases since being removed from the premiership.