Imran Khan to be indicted in Toshakhana case on Feb 7

ISLAMABAD – A local court of federal capital announced to indict the ousted premier and PTI chief Imran Khan in Toshakhana reference on February 7.
Reports in local media said Additional Sessions Judge Zafar Iqbal heard the case today and announced that charges against the defiant politician in the Toshakhana reference will be framed in the second week of February.
PTI chief, who is recovering from a wound after an apparent assassination, failed to appear before the court today despite being summoned in person for today’s hearing. Khan’s counsel submitted his medical certificate and also deposited Rs30,000 surety on his behalf to the court.
His counsel maintained that the PTI chief is not able to appear before the court physically, to which the electoral watchdog lawyer pleaded with the judge to issue an arrest warrant for the PTI chairman for absence.
The Toshakhana reference was filed against the PTI chief by the incumbent government, for hiding Toshakhana gifts and not declaring their alleged sale.
PDM leaders submitted the reference to National Assembly Speaker who forwarded it to the top electoral watchdog.
Election Commission then sent the reference to the district and sessions court, seeking the initiation of criminal proceedings against the former premier for false declaration of assets for the year 2017-2018 and 2018-19.
The electoral watchdog called for a 3-year jail term and imposing a fine against the cricketer turned politician, who is facing a flurry of cases since being removed from the premiership.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 31, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|267.9
|270.65
|Euro
|EUR
|287.2
|290
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|327.75
|331
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.3
|74
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70.35
|71.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|698.94
|706.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.76
|39.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.4
|38.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|32.05
|32.40
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.1
|3.12
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.1
|859.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.93
|61.53
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.66
|170.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|682.86
|690.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|70.4
|71.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|197.17
|199.17
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.49
|25.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|285.03
|287.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.01
|8.16
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.