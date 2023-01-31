Kia increases car prices by up to Rs1.3 million (Check new rates here)

LAHORE – After Toyota and Honda, and Suzuki, Kia Pakistan has increased car prices of some of its various variants by up to Rs13 lac.

The South Korean multinational automobile giant soared the prices of its vehicles for the first time in 2023 in wake of the massive depreciation of the local currency.

In a recent hike, the automaker has increased the vehicle prices of almost all vehicles including Picanto, Stonic, Sportage, Sorento, and Carnival.

With the price revisions, the price of the Picanto automatic has been increased by Rs200,000 to Rs3.4 million while the price of Stonic saw a jump of Rs0.4 million and skyrocketed to Rs5.2 million.

The new price of Sportage All Wheel Drive has been set at Rs7,650,000, this variant was previously sold at Rs7,250,000.

Sorento AWD is now available at Rs9.1 million as it saw a whopping increase of Rs600,000, and the price of the minivan Kia Carnival has been increased to Rs15,000,000 with a jump of Rs1.3 million.

Earlier this month, Toyota, Suzuki, and Honda increased the prices of their cars after the rupee devaluation as the country is going through a worst economic crisis in recent years.