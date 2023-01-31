Kia increases car prices by up to Rs1.3 million (Check new rates here)

LAHORE – After Toyota and Honda, and Suzuki, Kia Pakistan has increased car prices of some of its various variants by up to Rs13 lac.
The South Korean multinational automobile giant soared the prices of its vehicles for the first time in 2023 in wake of the massive depreciation of the local currency.
In a recent hike, the automaker has increased the vehicle prices of almost all vehicles including Picanto, Stonic, Sportage, Sorento, and Carnival.
With the price revisions, the price of the Picanto automatic has been increased by Rs200,000 to Rs3.4 million while the price of Stonic saw a jump of Rs0.4 million and skyrocketed to Rs5.2 million.
The new price of Sportage All Wheel Drive has been set at Rs7,650,000, this variant was previously sold at Rs7,250,000.
Sorento AWD is now available at Rs9.1 million as it saw a whopping increase of Rs600,000, and the price of the minivan Kia Carnival has been increased to Rs15,000,000 with a jump of Rs1.3 million.
Earlier this month, Toyota, Suzuki, and Honda increased the prices of their cars after the rupee devaluation as the country is going through a worst economic crisis in recent years.
KARACHI - Following are the foreign currency exchange rates for US Dollar, Saudi Riyal, UK Pound Sterling, U.A.E. Dirham, European Euro, and other foreign currencies in Pakistan open market on January 31, 2023 (Tuesday).
Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|267.9
|270.65
|Euro
|EUR
|287.2
|290
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|327.75
|331
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|73.3
|74
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|70.35
|71.05
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|184.5
|186.9
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|698.94
|706.94
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|195
|197.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.76
|39.16
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|38.4
|38.8
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|32.05
|32.40
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.1
|3.12
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.5
|2.54
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|850.1
|859.1
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|60.93
|61.53
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|168.66
|170.66
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.76
|27.06
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|682.86
|690.86
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|70.4
|71.1
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|197.17
|199.17
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|25.49
|25.79
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|285.03
|287.53
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|8.01
|8.16
KARACHI – The price of a single tola of 24-karat gold in Pakistan is Rs205,900 on Tuesday. The price of 10 grams of 24k gold was recorded at Rs176,530.
Likewise, 10 grams of 22k gold were being traded for Rs162,500 while a single tola of 22-karat gold was being sold at Rs 182,100.
Note: The gold rate in Pakistan is fluctuating according to the international market so the price is never been fixed. The below rates are provided by local gold markets and Sarafa Markets of different cities.
|City
|Gold
|Silver
|Lahore
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Karachi
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Islamabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Peshawar
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Quetta
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sialkot
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Attock
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujranwala
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Jehlum
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Multan
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Bahawalpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Gujrat
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nawabshah
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Chakwal
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Hyderabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Nowshehra
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Sargodha
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Faisalabad
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
|Mirpur
|PKR 205,900
|PKR 2,370
