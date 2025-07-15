PML-N secures minority seat in KP as ECP ruling shifts power dynamics

ISLAMABAD – Election Commission of Pakistan (ECP) announced its much-anticipated decision on distribution of reserved seats in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly, delivering political boost to Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N).

In ruling issued after hearings earlier this week, ECP approved PML-N’s petition and laid out final allocation of women and minority seats. As per the decision, a minority seat will be decided through a coin toss between PML-N and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F), while a reserved women’s seat will be settled by a similar toss between the Awami National Party (ANP) and PTI Parliamentarians.

ECP awarded nine reserved seats each to PML-N and JUI-F, five seats to the Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP), and one additional seat each to ANP and PTI Parliamentarians. With this decision, PML-N has officially secured a minority seat in the provincial assembly.

This latest development reshapes balance of power in KP Assembly and is seen as a strategic gain for PML-N, as parties prepare for a new phase of legislative activity in the province. The decision followed a reserved verdict after final arguments were heard just a day earlier.