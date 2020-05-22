Trump announces to withdraw US from Open Skies arms control treaty with Russia
Web Desk
09:40 AM | 22 May, 2020
Trump announces to withdraw US from Open Skies arms control treaty with Russia
Share

WASHINGTON – United States (US) President Donald Trump has announced to withdraw from the Open Skies Treaty with Russia.

Talking to reporters at White House in Washington DC, he said Moscow had not stuck to its commitments under the 18-year-old pact, which was designed to boost confidence and assure against attacks.

Meanwhile, Ambassadors to North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO), whose members are also party to the treaty have called an urgent meeting today to assess the consequences of the decision taken by the US leadership.

The Open Skies Treaty was signed in 2002 to permit unarmed aerial surveillance flights over dozens of countries,

More From This Category
Trump announces to withdraw US from Open Skies ...
09:40 AM | 22 May, 2020
Chinese troops "firmly deal with India's ...
08:19 PM | 21 May, 2020
China registers 2 new COVID-19 cases in 24 hours
11:09 AM | 21 May, 2020
Palestinian president ends security agreements ...
03:03 PM | 20 May, 2020
WHO decides to launch investigation into its ...
10:41 AM | 20 May, 2020
New Nepal map heightens territorial dispute with ...
08:39 PM | 19 May, 2020

LATEST

LIFESTYLE
How much does Ahmed Shah earn from Fahad Mustafa’s Jeeto Pakistan?
08:41 PM | 23 May, 2020

TOP LISTS

E-Paper Daily Pakistan

COPYRIGHT 2020. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered by:

publishrr