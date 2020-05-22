FM Qureshi stresses to promote economic diplomacy to meet fiscal targets amid COVID-19
ISLAMABAD - Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi has said that in order to cope with COVID-19 situation and allied challenges, it is a must to promote economic diplomacy to meet fiscal targets.
Chairing a consultative meeting to review priorities in the prevailing coronavirus situation in Islamabad today, he said the world is fast heading towards global financial crisis and the developing world would face its worse implications.
The foreign minister said that the timely completion of China Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) is among the foremost priorities of the incumbent government.
He said considering the vitality of Afghan peace and stability for the whole region.
