Foreign currency, mobile phones showered at weddings in Sialkot, Narowal

SIALKOT – Friends of the grooms showered local and foreign currency notes, along with other gifts, at separate weddings in Sialkot and Narowal.

In Metranwali, Sialkot, friends of the groom opened bags filled with currency notes at the wedding, showering dollars, pounds, euros, and Pakistani rupees. During the celebration, they also distributed mobile phones and clothes among the guests.

The groom, Hamid, from Sialkot, received five lakh rupees each as a gift from his friends, and the wedding procession traveled from Metranwali, Daska to Gujranwala.

Meanwhile, in Narowal, the wedding procession from Totewali was also showered with notes and clothes. Friends and brothers of the groom threw suits and currency notes from the roof, and both children and adults used nets to catch the notes and suits.

Narowal wedding guests showered with currency, mobile phones and gifts

