Narowal wedding guests showered with currency, mobile phones and gifts

Big-fat wedding celebrations continue to remain in fashion in Pakistan, despite million facing hard times amid record inflation.

A recent wedding event in Norowal garnered attention for its extravagant display of wealth. During the wedding festivities, guests were showered with piles of currency, mobile phones, new clothes, and other lavish gifts.

The wedding of an influential family member occurred in the Sadiquepura area of Narowal, where the groom's brothers and friends showered mobile phones, notes, suits, and gifts worth millions of rupees on guests.

Local currency worth millions was showered on the guests. Guests, including locals from other cities, also rushed to the site and get their hands on mobile phones and other gifts.

A clip from the event also shows Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader and Planning Minister Ahsan Iqbal along with other guests.

