Gold price dip by Rs7,800 per tola in Pakistan

KARACHI – Gold suffered more losses on Tuesday in domestic market of Pakistan in line with decreasing international prices.

Data shared by All Pakistan Gems and Jewellers Association showed per tola gold price dipped by Rs7,800 to reach Rs240,900.

Similarly, the price of 10-gram gold plunged by Rs6,687 to close at Rs206,533.

In international market, the price of gold dropped by $72 to close at $2,309 per ounce.

A day earlier, the price of per tola gold dipped by Rs3,500 to settle at Rs248,700. The price of 10-gram gold dropped by Rs3,021 to close at Rs203,220 in Pakistan.