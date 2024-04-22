Search

PSX starts week with over 700 points hike, crosses 71000 mark

Web Desk
10:31 AM | 22 Apr, 2024
Source: File Photo

Pakistan stock market had a positive start to the week over clarity on the political front, and in light of expected inflows from global lenders.

PSX portal shows the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 728 points, or 1.03 per cent, to stand at 71,638 at 10:00am from the previous close of 70,882 on Monday.

The bullish trend continues in stock market despite last week jitter when KSE-100 started the trading session negative on reports of Israel’s attack on Iran. The market soon recovered from the development.

Buying activity was observed in sectors such as automobile assemblers, chemicals, oil and gas exploration companies, and oil marketing companies.

The ongoing bullish trend is also influenced by surge in corporate earnings reported by local listed companies this quarter. 

Facebook Comments

Forex

PKR exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham, and Riyal - 22 April 2024

Pakistani currency remains largely same against US Dollar and other currencies on April 22, 2024 Monday.

USD to PKR rate today

US dollar was being quoted at 277.5 for buying and 280.5 for selling.

Euro stands at 293 for buying and 296 for selling while British Pound hovers at 342.25 for buying, and 345.65 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED was at 75.20 and Saudi Riyal's new rate was at 73.30. 

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 22 April 2024

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 277.5 280.5
Euro EUR 293 296
UK Pound Sterling GBP 342.5 346
U.A.E Dirham AED 75.2 75.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 73.3 74.05
Australian Dollar AUD 181 182.8
Bahrain Dinar BHD 740.55 748.55
Canadian Dollar CAD 201 203
China Yuan CNY 38.47 38.87
Danish Krone DKK 39.78 40.18
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.53 35.88
Indian Rupee INR 3.33 3.44
Japanese Yen JPY 1.86 1.94
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 903.11 912.11
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 58.08 58.68
New Zealand Dollar NZD 164.22 166.22
Norwegians Krone NOK 25.61 25.91
Omani Riyal OMR 723.2 731.2
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.45 77.15
Singapore Dollar SGD 204.5 206.5
Swedish Korona SEK 25.31 25.61
Swiss Franc CHF 305.47 307.97
Thai Bhat THB 7.56 7.71

