PSX starts week with over 700 points hike, crosses 71000 mark

Pakistan stock market had a positive start to the week over clarity on the political front, and in light of expected inflows from global lenders.

PSX portal shows the benchmark KSE-100 index gained 728 points, or 1.03 per cent, to stand at 71,638 at 10:00am from the previous close of 70,882 on Monday.

The bullish trend continues in stock market despite last week jitter when KSE-100 started the trading session negative on reports of Israel’s attack on Iran. The market soon recovered from the development.

Buying activity was observed in sectors such as automobile assemblers, chemicals, oil and gas exploration companies, and oil marketing companies.

The ongoing bullish trend is also influenced by surge in corporate earnings reported by local listed companies this quarter.