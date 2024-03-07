What’s the connection between X trend ‘PakLoss_567Billion’ and cigarette industry?

LAHORE – The tobacco sector of Pakistan has come under public radar over alleged losses of Rs567 billion to national kitty due to their inappropriate tax practices.
“#PakLoss_567Billion” is trending on social media platform X, formerly Twitter, with a news channel report, explaining that the World Bank has asked the Pakistani government to increase federal excise duty on tobacco sector.
The World Bank in its report, according to the TV report, highlighted that the duty collected by the government from this sector is insufficient. It said the government’s FED collection in 2021 stood at 0.5% of the GDP, while it was 0.19% from cigarette industry.
A user wrote, “567 billion has been lost as a result of the tax practices used by two large tobacco giants. It's time to curb their power in order to safeguard the interests of our country over those of corporations”.
567 billion has been lost as a result of the tax practices used by two large tobacco giants. It's time to curb their power in order to safeguard the interests of our country over those of corporations. #PakLoss_567Billion #Pakistan
Here are more reactions from social media users:
The international cigarette industry, led by Tobacco Giants, faces significant challenges as highlighted by NAB, Senate Special Committee, and Auditor General of Pakistan Revenue. It's time to eliminate their unnecessary impact.#PakLoss_567Billion
The tobacco industry's tactics cost Pakistan 567 billion. It's time for @FBRSpokesperson to prioritize public health and revenue over corporate interests. #PakLoss_567Billion @WHO
Yeh to hoga ! Abhi to start hai
Missing Imran khan ❤️ #PakLoss_567Billion
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.07
|751.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.31
|917.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
