Maryam Nawaz all praise for ASP Shehrbano Naqvi's act of bravery

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday praised Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shehrbano Naqvi for acting bravely and saving the life of a woman in Lahore who was surrounded by a mob for wearing a dress with Arabic print.

During a meeting, the chief minister embraced ASP Naqvi, patting her on the back as a gesture of admiration for her brave act.

The meeting centred on ASP Naqvi's recent involvement in an incident wherein she saved a woman from a mob accusing her of blasphemy, with Naqvi providing detailed insights into the event.

Maryam took the opportunity to commend the police officer for her bravery and resilience, particularly in the aftermath of the Ichhra incident. She expressed gratitude towards citizens like Naqvi who demonstrated exceptional courage in challenging circumstances.

Highlighting ASP Naqvi's exemplary conduct, the CM described her as a role model for young officers across the province. She said Naqvi's demonstration of bravery serves as an inspiration for fellow officers, embodying the values of integrity and dedication in public service.