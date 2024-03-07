Search

Maryam Nawaz all praise for ASP Shehrbano Naqvi's act of bravery

Web Desk
08:35 PM | 7 Mar, 2024
Maryam Nawaz all praise for ASP Shehrbano Naqvi's act of bravery
Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday praised Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shehrbano Naqvi for acting bravely and saving the life of a woman in Lahore who was surrounded by a mob for wearing a dress with Arabic print. 

During a meeting, the chief minister embraced ASP Naqvi, patting her on the back as a gesture of admiration for her brave act. 

The meeting centred on ASP Naqvi's recent involvement in an incident wherein she saved a woman from a mob accusing her of blasphemy, with Naqvi providing detailed insights into the event. 

Maryam took the opportunity to commend the police officer for her bravery and resilience, particularly in the aftermath of the Ichhra incident. She expressed gratitude towards citizens like Naqvi who demonstrated exceptional courage in challenging circumstances.

Highlighting ASP Naqvi's exemplary conduct, the CM described her as a role model for young officers across the province. She said Naqvi's demonstration of bravery serves as an inspiration for fellow officers, embodying the values of integrity and dedication in public service.

Web Desk

Daily Pakistan Global Web Desk

Gold & Silver

03:06 PM | 7 Mar, 2024

Gold sees significant gains in Pakistan; check latest rates

Forex

Pakistani rupee exchange rate to US Dollar, Euro, Pound, Dirham - 7 March 2024

Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday. 

US Dollar rate in Pakistan

In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.

Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.

Today’s currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 7 March 2024

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)
Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 279.2 282.1
Euro EUR 302.5 305.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 353.5 358
U.A.E Dirham AED 76.2 76.9
Saudi Riyal SAR 74.5 75.25
Australian Dollar AUD 181 183
Bahrain Dinar BHD 743.07 751.07
Canadian Dollar CAD 207 209.2
China Yuan CNY 38.81 39.21
Danish Krone DKK 40.71 41.11
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.71 36.06
Indian Rupee INR 3.37 3.48
Japanese Yen JPY 2.10 2.18
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 908.31 917.31
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 59.16 59.76
New Zealand Dollar NZD 170.65 172.65
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.44 26.74
Omani Riyal OMR 725.68 733.68
Qatari Riyal QAR 76.76 77.46
Singapore Dollar SGD 207 209
Swedish Korona SEK 27.06 27.36
Swiss Franc CHF 316.04 318.54
Thai Bhat THB 7.78 7.93

Horoscope

09:00 AM | 1 Mar, 2024

Daily Horoscope – March 1, 2024

