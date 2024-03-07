Maryam Nawaz all praise for ASP Shehrbano Naqvi's act of bravery

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz on Thursday praised Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Shehrbano Naqvi for acting bravely and saving the life of a woman in Lahore who was surrounded by a mob for wearing a dress with Arabic print.
During a meeting, the chief minister embraced ASP Naqvi, patting her on the back as a gesture of admiration for her brave act.
The meeting centred on ASP Naqvi's recent involvement in an incident wherein she saved a woman from a mob accusing her of blasphemy, with Naqvi providing detailed insights into the event.
Maryam took the opportunity to commend the police officer for her bravery and resilience, particularly in the aftermath of the Ichhra incident. She expressed gratitude towards citizens like Naqvi who demonstrated exceptional courage in challenging circumstances.
Highlighting ASP Naqvi's exemplary conduct, the CM described her as a role model for young officers across the province. She said Naqvi's demonstration of bravery serves as an inspiration for fellow officers, embodying the values of integrity and dedication in public service.
Pakistani rupee remains largely unchanged against the US dollar in the open market on Thursday.
In the open market, the US dollar was being quoted at 279.2 for buying and 282.1 for selling.
Euro currently stands at 302.5 for buying and 305.5 for selling while British Pound rate stands at 353.5 for buying, and 358 for selling.
UAE Dirham AED hovers at 76.2 whereas the Saudi Riyal saw slight increase, with new rates at 74.5.
|Currency
|Symbol
|Buying
|Selling
|US Dollar
|USD
|279.2
|282.1
|Euro
|EUR
|302.5
|305.5
|UK Pound Sterling
|GBP
|353.5
|358
|U.A.E Dirham
|AED
|76.2
|76.9
|Saudi Riyal
|SAR
|74.5
|75.25
|Australian Dollar
|AUD
|181
|183
|Bahrain Dinar
|BHD
|743.07
|751.07
|Canadian Dollar
|CAD
|207
|209.2
|China Yuan
|CNY
|38.81
|39.21
|Danish Krone
|DKK
|40.71
|41.11
|Hong Kong Dollar
|HKD
|35.71
|36.06
|Indian Rupee
|INR
|3.37
|3.48
|Japanese Yen
|JPY
|2.10
|2.18
|Kuwaiti Dinar
|KWD
|908.31
|917.31
|Malaysian Ringgit
|MYR
|59.16
|59.76
|New Zealand Dollar
|NZD
|170.65
|172.65
|Norwegians Krone
|NOK
|26.44
|26.74
|Omani Riyal
|OMR
|725.68
|733.68
|Qatari Riyal
|QAR
|76.76
|77.46
|Singapore Dollar
|SGD
|207
|209
|Swedish Korona
|SEK
|27.06
|27.36
|Swiss Franc
|CHF
|316.04
|318.54
|Thai Bhat
|THB
|7.78
|7.93
