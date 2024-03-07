Woman gives birth on roadside near National Stadium Karachi

KARACHI – A woman in southern port city of Karachi gave birth to a child on roadside near National Stadium.

Initial reports suggest the officials of anti-encroachment shifted the woman and his baby to hospital. There are no reports about health conditions of the duo.

In 2018, a woman had given birth to a child outside the labour room of a hospital in Lahore after staff denied her treatment as she did not have the required hospital card.

The incident had taken place at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital. Shabana Riaz had reached the hospital along with her husband following labour pain but she was refused entry into the labour room, being forced to give birth to a baby boy on the stairs of the hospital.

Even after the delivery, the hospital staff had not provided treatment to the newborn, until he started facing breathing problems.