Punjab Cm Orders Comprehensive Crackdown On Inflation Ahead Of Ramadan

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif has ordered a comprehensive crackdown on inflation across the province to ensure price stability and prevent hoarding during Ramadan.

In a high-level meeting with commissioners and deputy commissioners, she directed officials to strictly enforce government price lists, ensuring they are clearly displayed in markets. She also instructed authorities to monitor the supply chain closely to prevent hoarding and artificial price hikes.

The Chief Secretary has been tasked with overseeing the campaign and submitting daily reports on food prices and quality. Additionally, district officials have been told to keep a close watch on flour and bread prices, while the Punjab Food Authority will conduct inspections to maintain food quality standards.

To ensure the availability of affordable fruits and vegetables, the Chief Minister ordered strict legal action against those inflating prices. She urged traders to show responsibility, emphasizing that “Around the world, prices drop during Ramadan; we should do the same.”

Maryam Nawaz also reassured the public that Ramadan bazaars will provide essential goods at reduced rates, and she will be personally monitoring food prices through a digital dashboard. She warned that profiteers and hoarders will face strict legal action, with no exceptions.

The Chief Minister chaired the meeting via video link, ensuring direct coordination with officials across Punjab.