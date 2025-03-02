Facebook X-twitter Youtube Instagram Pinterest Linkedin Android Apple

Avoid sleep deprivation this Ramadan with these expert tips

Struggling with Sleep in Ramadan? Here’s How to Fix It

Ramadan is a time of spiritual reflection and devotion, but it also brings significant changes to daily routines, particularly sleep patterns. The altered schedule due to Suhoor (pre-dawn meal) and Taraweeh (night prayers) often disrupts regular sleeping habits, leading to sleep deprivation for many individuals.

Adequate sleep is essential for overall health, impacting cognitive functions, emotional well-being, and physical energy levels. However, during Ramadan, sleep disruptions can lead to fatigue, irritability, and other health concerns. Fortunately, by adopting a few practical strategies, one can improve sleep quality and maintain energy levels throughout the holy month.

1. Establish a Sleep Schedule

Try to allocate at least four hours of sleep between Iftar and Suhoor. After Suhoor and Fajr prayer, an additional two-hour nap can help accumulate a total of six hours of sleep per day. Maintaining consistency in sleeping and waking times is crucial in helping the body adapt to this temporary change.

2. Stick to a Fixed Bedtime

Despite the altered routine, it is important to establish a consistent sleep schedule. Going to bed and waking up at the same time every day can help regulate the body’s internal clock, making it easier to fall asleep and reducing the effects of sleep deprivation.

3. Take a Short Nap

A brief nap during the day, preferably 20 to 30 minutes long, can enhance alertness and restore energy levels. However, naps longer than this may lead to grogginess and disrupt nighttime sleep.

4. Watch Your Diet

What you eat during Iftar and Suhoor can significantly impact your sleep quality. Avoid excessive consumption of sugary and fatty foods, as they require more effort to digest and can disrupt sleep. Additionally, limit caffeine intake—such as tea or coffee—a few hours before bedtime to ensure restful sleep.

Common Issues Caused by Sleep Deprivation in Ramadan

  1. Headaches and Irritability
    Changes in sleep patterns can affect the body’s circadian rhythm, leading to irritability, mood swings, and headaches.

  2. Reduced Cognitive Function
    Lack of sleep affects mental clarity, slowing down reaction times, reducing focus, and impairing problem-solving abilities.

  3. Weight Gain
    Sleep deprivation can alter hunger-regulating hormones, increasing appetite and cravings for unhealthy foods. As a result, people may consume more processed and high-calorie foods, leading to weight gain.

By implementing these strategies, individuals can minimize sleep disruptions during Ramadan, ensuring a healthier and more energized fasting experience. However, if sleep disturbances persist, consulting a medical professional for personalized advice is recommended.

Picture of Staff Reporter
Staff Reporter

