Social media reacts to Ayeza Khan's new gol-gappa photos

08:49 PM | 9 Oct, 2022
Pakistani entertainment industry's top-notch actress and fashionista Ayeza Khan is the first choice of many national brands when it comes to picking a brand ambassador.

The Mere Paas Tum Ho actress' latest photoshoot for fashion designer Ali Xeeshan received equal praise and criticism from fans and critics. Khan's still while eating a gol-gappa received trolling from netizens who commented on her makeup, clothes and her expressions. 

The Mohabbat Tumse Nafrat Hai diva was seen dressed in a heavenly designed olive green pishwas on an organza base serving as a canvas to spellbinding embellishments of gold, tilla and sequins. Her dress was paired with an organza dupatta with carefully placed intricate motifs. During the shoot, she was captured munching a crunchy and mouthwatering gol-gappa, a portion of staple street food in South Asian countries. 

Although the Koi Chand Rakh star looked like a desi diva, netizens didn't hesitate from trolling the beautiful Yaariyan star and throwing mocking comments at her post.    

On the work front, Khan was recently seen in Mehar Posh, Chupke Chupke, Laapata and Chaudhry and Sons

