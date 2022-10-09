Adnan Siddiqui plays 'Kesariya' instrumental on flute

Lollywood's talented actor Adnan Siddiqui is the epitome of an outstanding individual with a bunch of talents that put him in the spotlight every now and then.

The Mohabbat Jaye Bhar Mein actor stunned his fans with his hidden talent that cemented Siddiqui as a man of many talents. The novice flute player has shown his skills by giving instrumental covers of many songs with the addition of a currently hit Indian song to the long list.

The Mohabbat Rooth Jaye Toh star posted a video on social media where he played Arijit Singh’s hit song Keyseria on a flute. The caption shows that flute for the Mohabbat Ho Gayi Tumse actor is a pure therapy, which helps him relax at the end of a hectic day.

For the unversed, Kesariya is sung by Indian playback singer Arijit Singh for the film Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva featuring Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

Captioning the viral video, Siddiqui wrote, "To soothe frayed nerves after a hectic day yesterday. Not taking potshots at anyone, as is the wont of people to assume. Just taking a shot with flute."

On the work front, Siddiqui was recently seen in Belapur Ki Dayan, Mere Paas Tum Ho, Yeh Dil Mera and produced Mein Na Janoo, Ghamandi and Dum Mastam.