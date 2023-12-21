Search

Lifestyle

From family gatherings to dance practices: Arsalan Faisal's pre wedding festivities begin

Maheen Khawaja
06:21 PM | 21 Dec, 2023
From family gatherings to dance practices: Arsalan Faisal's pre wedding festivities begin
Source: Instagram

Pakistani veteran actress, Saba Faisal is gearing up to celebrate the marriage of her son, Arsalan Faisal, in a grand ceremony taking place in Lahore. The joyous festivities commenced with Arsalan's engagement to the charming and accomplished Dr Nishat in January 2023, marked by a vibrant Dholki event leading up to the engagement ceremony.

As the wedding preparations unfold at the Faisal residence, the air is filled with excitement and anticipation. Dance rehearsals and celebratory activities have taken centre stage, with Faisal extending warm invitations to relatives and friends to join in the revelry at her home. The glimpses from the Dholki sessions and energetic dance practices are making waves on social media, capturing the essence of the joyous occasion.

Notably, Sadia and Faisal have graciously shared snapshots from the ongoing wedding preparations, giving fans a delightful sneak peek into the festivities. 

"May Allah keep this happiness safe, Ameen" she captioned the post.

Previously, the Tameez Uddin Ki Badtameez Family actress posted pictures from her son Arsalan Faisal's engagement.  

Engagement pictures of Saba Faisal's son go viral

Maheen Khawaja

Content Writer

Facebook Comments

Lifestyle

05:30 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

Mahira Khan celebrates 39th birthday with family and friends

07:24 PM | 18 Dec, 2023

WATCH: Faryal Mehmood's dance number in Yumna Zaidi's 'Nayab' is out ...

01:11 AM | 18 Dec, 2023

Urwa Hocane pens heartfelt note for husband Farhan Saeed on wedding ...

06:23 PM | 12 Dec, 2023

Anushka Sharma wishes “numero uno” Virat Kohli on 6th wedding ...

12:18 PM | 11 Dec, 2023

Kinza Hashmi’s new dance video goes viral

04:00 PM | 10 Dec, 2023

Mehar Bano's dance video draws reaction from fans

Advertisement

Latest

07:19 PM | 21 Dec, 2023

Fazlur Rehman to contest elections from two NA constituencies

Horoscope

09:19 AM | 21 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope – December 21, 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee loses ground against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham

Pakistani currency witnessed loses against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

On Thursday, the US dollar was being quoted at 283.4 for buying and 286.35 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 21 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar ‎USD 283.4 286.35
Euro EUR 309.5 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.9 78.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.89 753.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.82 920.82
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.61 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 728.49 736.49
Qatari Riyal ‎QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 322.98 325.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates drop in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 21 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices decreased in local market despite following an uptick in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 21 December 2023

On Thursday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,400, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,390.

In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.

Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Karachi PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Islamabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Peshawar PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Quetta PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Sialkot PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Attock PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Gujranwala PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Jehlum PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Multan PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Bahawalpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Gujrat PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Nawabshah PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Chakwal PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Hyderabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Nowshehra PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Sargodha PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Faisalabad PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552
Mirpur PKR 217,400 PKR 2,552

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: