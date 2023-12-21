From family gatherings to dance practices: Arsalan Faisal's pre wedding festivities begin

Pakistani veteran actress, Saba Faisal is gearing up to celebrate the marriage of her son, Arsalan Faisal, in a grand ceremony taking place in Lahore. The joyous festivities commenced with Arsalan's engagement to the charming and accomplished Dr Nishat in January 2023, marked by a vibrant Dholki event leading up to the engagement ceremony.

As the wedding preparations unfold at the Faisal residence, the air is filled with excitement and anticipation. Dance rehearsals and celebratory activities have taken centre stage, with Faisal extending warm invitations to relatives and friends to join in the revelry at her home. The glimpses from the Dholki sessions and energetic dance practices are making waves on social media, capturing the essence of the joyous occasion.

Notably, Sadia and Faisal have graciously shared snapshots from the ongoing wedding preparations, giving fans a delightful sneak peek into the festivities.

"May Allah keep this happiness safe, Ameen" she captioned the post.

Previously, the Tameez Uddin Ki Badtameez Family actress posted pictures from her son Arsalan Faisal's engagement.