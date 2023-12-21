Search

Pakistan

07:19 PM | 21 Dec, 2023
ISLAMABAD – Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman will take part in upcoming general elections from constituencies of the National Assembly. 

He will contest the elections from Balochistan’s Pishin and Dera Ismail Khan in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. Reports said Fazlur Rehman decided to contest elections from Balochistan on the request of his party’s provincial chapter.  

The process to file nomination papers for the next general elections, which are scheduled for February 8 next year, was started on Wednesday. 

The candidates interested to contest the elections for the National Assembly and the provincial assemblies can aquire and submit the nomination papers till Friday.

According to the scheduled issued by the Election Commission of Pakistan, the initial list of candidates will be released on Saturday.

Scrutiny of the nomination papers will begin on 24th will continue till 30th of this month. 

Appeals against acceptance or rejection of nomination papers can be filed by January 3, which will be decided by 10th of January.

The Election Commission will publish the revised list of candidates on January 11, while candidates can withdraw their papers by Jan 12. Electoral symbols will be allotted on Jan 13.

Fazlur Rehman to contest elections from two NA constituencies

