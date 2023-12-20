Search

PakistanTop News

Pakistan's electoral process kicks off with ROs seeking nomination papers in 144 districts

Web Desk
09:19 AM | 20 Dec, 2023
Pakistan's electoral process kicks off with ROs seeking nomination papers in 144 districts
Source: File Photo

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is heading for delayed elections, and electoral watchdog started the polling process with returning officers (ROs) seeking nominations in first phase.

Election Commission of Pakistan is set to start receiving nominations for general polls from Wednesday and it will continue till Friday.

As per the schedule for polls, the date for the issuance of public notice for the general polls by the ROs was December 19. Filing nomination papers by contesting candidates were December 20-22. 

In the first phase, the Returning Officers (ROs) issued public notice for filing of nomination papers for seats in the provincial and national legislature, formally kicking off the electoral process for polls.

Earlier, the electoral process revealed that number of registered voters are 128,585,760 including 69,263,704 male and 59,322,056 female.

In second phase, the names of the nominated candidates would be published on Dec 23 while scrutiny process to be held from 24Dec to 30 Dec.

The last date to file appeals against rejection or acceptance of papers will be 3rd of next month, which will be decided by Appellate Tribunals till 10th. The revised list of candidates will be published on 11th of next month and candidates may withdraw their papers till 12th.

Election Commission will allot election symbols to political parties on 13th of next month while polling to be held on 8th of February.

PTI’s Sanam Javed to contest elections against Maryam Nawaz

Web Desk

Facebook Comments

MORE FROM THIS CATEGORY

10:10 AM | 20 Dec, 2023

Pakistan introduces investment-friendly visa to lure foreign investors

10:21 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Pakistan sends first shipment of dried chillies to China

02:16 PM | 19 Dec, 2023

Pakistan issues visas to Indian Hindu pilgrims despite strained ties

11:22 AM | 19 Dec, 2023

PAKvAUS: Pakistan slapped with 10pc match fee fine over slow rate in ...

10:36 AM | 19 Dec, 2023

Zaka Ashraf’s purported audio leak stirs new controversy about ...

10:10 AM | 19 Dec, 2023

Pakistan Army Chief, head of US Central Command discuss regional ...

Advertisement

Latest

10:45 AM | 20 Dec, 2023

Saudi Arabia launches single platform for all visa types

Horoscope

08:44 AM | 20 Dec, 2023

Daily Horoscope - 20th December 2023

Forex

Pakistani rupee registers marginal gains against US dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal and Dirham

Pakistani currency witnessed marginal gains against US dollar, and other currencies in the open market.

Dollar Rate in Pakistan Today

On Wednesday, the US dollar remained stable and was being quoted at 281.25 for buying and 284.25 for selling.

Euro comes down to 309.5 for buying and 312.5 for selling. British Pound rate dropped to 360 for buying, and 363.5 for selling.

UAE Dirham AED witnessed slight drop and new rate stands at 77.9 whereas the Saudi Riyal remained stable at 75.5.

Today's currency exchange rates in Pakistan - 20 December 2023

Source: Forex Association of Pakistan. (last update 09:00 AM)

Currency Symbol Buying Selling
US Dollar USD 281.25  284.25 
Euro EUR 309.5 312.5
UK Pound Sterling GBP 360 363.5
U.A.E Dirham AED 77.9 78.6
Saudi Riyal SAR 75.5 76.2
Australian Dollar AUD 188 190
Bahrain Dinar BHD 745.89 753.89
Canadian Dollar CAD 210 212
China Yuan CNY 39.82 40.22
Danish Krone DKK 41.4 41.8
Hong Kong Dollar HKD 35.97 36.32
Indian Rupee INR 3.41 3.52
Japanese Yen JPY 1.39 1.45
Kuwaiti Dinar KWD 911.82 920.82
Malaysian Ringgit MYR 60.66 61.26
New Zealand Dollar NZD 175.83 177.83
Norwegians Krone NOK 26.98 27.28
Omani Riyal OMR 728.49 736.49
Qatari Riyal QAR 77.81 78.51
Singapore Dollar SGD 210.5 212.5
Swedish Korona SEK 27.56 27.86
Swiss Franc CHF 322.98 325.48
Thai Bhat THB 8.12 8.27

Gold & Silver Rate

Gold rates continue to increase in Pakistan; Check latest rates here - 20 Dec 2023

KARACHI – Gold prices continue upward journey in local market, following an uptick in international market.

Gold Rates in Pakistan Today - 20 December 2023

On Wednesday, the single tola of 24 Karat gold was available at Rs217,600, and the price for 10-gram gold reached Rs186,557.

In international market, the precious of yellow metal increased by $4 to reach $2,047.

Bullion remained volatile in the Pakistan amid continued political and economic uncertainty and people prefer to buy gold in such times as safe investment.

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan

City Gold Silver
Lahore PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Karachi PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Islamabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Peshawar PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Quetta PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Sialkot PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Attock PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Gujranwala PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Jehlum PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Multan PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Bahawalpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Gujrat PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Nawabshah PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Chakwal PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Hyderabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Nowshehra PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Sargodha PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Faisalabad PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498
Mirpur PKR 217,600 PKR 2,498

Advertisement

E-paper Daily Pakistan Urdu

Lifestyle

Blogs

Top Lists

Follow us on Facebook

Follow us on Twitter

Sign up for Newsletter

Famous People

Profile: Gohar Ali Khan 

Profile: Mohammad Hafeez

Who is Aroosa Khan?

Profile: Wahab Riaz

Profile: Shan Masood

Profile: Virat Kohli

Who is Aliza Sehar?

Who is Usman Dar?

Copyright ©2023. Reproduction of this website's content without express written permission from 'Daily Pakistan' is strictly prohibited.

Powered By: