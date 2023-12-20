Pakistan's electoral process kicks off with ROs seeking nomination papers in 144 districts

ISLAMABAD – Pakistan is heading for delayed elections, and electoral watchdog started the polling process with returning officers (ROs) seeking nominations in first phase.

Election Commission of Pakistan is set to start receiving nominations for general polls from Wednesday and it will continue till Friday.

As per the schedule for polls, the date for the issuance of public notice for the general polls by the ROs was December 19. Filing nomination papers by contesting candidates were December 20-22.

In the first phase, the Returning Officers (ROs) issued public notice for filing of nomination papers for seats in the provincial and national legislature, formally kicking off the electoral process for polls.

Earlier, the electoral process revealed that number of registered voters are 128,585,760 including 69,263,704 male and 59,322,056 female.

In second phase, the names of the nominated candidates would be published on Dec 23 while scrutiny process to be held from 24Dec to 30 Dec.

The last date to file appeals against rejection or acceptance of papers will be 3rd of next month, which will be decided by Appellate Tribunals till 10th. The revised list of candidates will be published on 11th of next month and candidates may withdraw their papers till 12th.

Election Commission will allot election symbols to political parties on 13th of next month while polling to be held on 8th of February.